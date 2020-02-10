Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 404 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,095,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,750. The stock has a market cap of $274.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.22. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.