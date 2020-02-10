Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,192. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.09 and a 1-year high of $170.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.98.

