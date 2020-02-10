Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Cut to “Sell” at Cfra

Cfra cut shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of LVS opened at $66.80 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 36.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

