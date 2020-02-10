Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires 559 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

FB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,697,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,238,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.