Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,009 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,189,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,610,280. The company has a market capitalization of $545.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.16. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

