Lavaca Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.38. 161,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

