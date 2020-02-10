LCI Industries (LCII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) is scheduled to issue its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $110.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.29. LCI Industries has a one year low of $73.34 and a one year high of $113.50.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.