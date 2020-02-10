Legacy Bridge LLC Buys 850 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,961 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,928. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.29. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $138.52 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $397.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.04.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

