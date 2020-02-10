Legacy Bridge LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,465. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

