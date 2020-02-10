Legacy Bridge LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 384.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 2,614.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 328,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,721,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,203 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Samuel H. Altman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.83 per share, with a total value of $1,976,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $142.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.22.

Shares of EXPE traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.94. 110,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,903. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.88.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

