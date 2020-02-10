Legacy Bridge LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.34. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.07.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

