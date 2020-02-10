LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.14-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.5-31.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.37 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.90-0.98 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. First Analysis downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of LMAT traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 956,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,485. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.48 million, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $391,481.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,054 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,730.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $72,809.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,939,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,386,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,239 shares of company stock worth $11,824,710 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

