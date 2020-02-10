LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

LendingClub stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. 261,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,645. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $27,626.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,835.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $150,353.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,125 shares of company stock worth $225,403. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 84,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LendingClub by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LendingClub by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LendingClub by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

