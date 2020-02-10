LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGF.B traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $9.87. 1,755,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,664. LGF-B has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51.

Get LGF-B alerts:

LGF-B Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for LGF-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGF-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.