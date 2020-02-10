Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.83

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 162829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.
LBTYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.
