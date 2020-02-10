Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.83

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 162829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Boston Partners boosted its position in Liberty Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,504,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,338,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,156,000 after buying an additional 2,651,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Liberty Global by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,335,000 after buying an additional 569,470 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Liberty Global by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,660,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after buying an additional 1,102,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

