Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) PT Lowered to $7.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $9.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

LBRT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. 604,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3,155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,055,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,806,000 after acquiring an additional 294,569 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,285,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 320,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 92,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 92,831 shares in the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

