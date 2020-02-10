Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LGND. ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.17.

Shares of LGND opened at $95.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 66.09, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.80. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $84.45 and a 12-month high of $130.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 759.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 18,016 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

