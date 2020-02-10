Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given a C$49.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) received a C$49.00 target price from research analysts at Pi Financial in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$40.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.67.

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$36.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.93. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$18.05 and a 1 year high of C$49.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

