LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Up 72.9% This Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 68.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 72.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $1,036.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.34 or 0.05802401 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004848 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023837 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00129019 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003103 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.