Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.60. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lions Gate Entertainment shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 109,121 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LGF.A. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lions Gate Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.67 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. Research analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

