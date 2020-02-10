LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Down 2%

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.80 and last traded at $40.02, approximately 39,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 688,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,737 shares of company stock valued at $867,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 519.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.