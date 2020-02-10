Loews (NYSE:L) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $56.88 and last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 80300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on L. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $495,719.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,315.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,899 shares of company stock worth $1,808,932. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after buying an additional 700,123 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Loews by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,260,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,379,000 after buying an additional 160,381 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 27.5% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,205,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,066,000 after buying an additional 260,234 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,132,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Loews by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 909,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,752,000 after purchasing an additional 83,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Loews (NYSE:L)

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

