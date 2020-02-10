Loews (NYSE:L) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $56.88 and last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 80300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.
The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.
Several research firms recently weighed in on L. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after buying an additional 700,123 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Loews by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,260,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,379,000 after buying an additional 160,381 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 27.5% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,205,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,066,000 after buying an additional 260,234 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,132,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Loews by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 909,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,752,000 after purchasing an additional 83,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About Loews (NYSE:L)
Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.
