Loki (LOKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50,853.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a market cap of $17.58 million and $50,853.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loki has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,843.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.80 or 0.02251780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.30 or 0.04581769 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00748580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00860340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00119853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010072 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00026690 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.60 or 0.00706631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,800,020 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

