Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,929 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,432,000 after buying an additional 314,000 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,748,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $209,372,000 after buying an additional 57,141 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,572,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $192,370,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.