LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Lowered to $97.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.52.

LPLA opened at $94.49 on Monday. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $67.11 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,689.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,531,494 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in LPL Financial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,063,000 after purchasing an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

