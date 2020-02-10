LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LRAD an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNSS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LRAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LRAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LRAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in LRAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in LRAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LRAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $122.22 million, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.31. LRAD has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

