LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 430.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Shares of IBP opened at $75.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.