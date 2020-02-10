LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 208.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,346 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 606.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTDR. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.26. Matador Resources Co has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

