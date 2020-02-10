LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 857 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.02.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $122.95 on Monday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $125.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $238,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,287 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.