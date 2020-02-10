Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $268.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $243.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $250.10.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

