Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mackinac Financial were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFNC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 57.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFNC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,521. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $169.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.71. Mackinac Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

