Macroview Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 215 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $988,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,984,000 after buying an additional 71,766 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,547.6% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after buying an additional 60,403 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 45,638 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,865. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.62. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.49 and a 52-week high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

