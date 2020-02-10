Macroview Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,292,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,640,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,300,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,821,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 83,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.13. 4,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.10. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $169.83 and a 52-week high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.