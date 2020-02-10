Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases 817 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises about 1.6% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,679,000 after acquiring an additional 114,092 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 79,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,069. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $52.67 and a 52 week high of $59.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10.

