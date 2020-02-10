Managed Account Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.44. The company had a trading volume of 508,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,542. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.07. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

