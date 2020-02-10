Managed Account Services Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.58. 577,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,411. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.43 and a 12 month high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

