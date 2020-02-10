Managed Account Services Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Managed Account Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,084. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.19 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.