Managed Account Services Inc. Purchases 6,211 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Managed Account Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 414.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 681.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.16. 289,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,011. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

