Marotta Asset Management Invests $243,000 in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after buying an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,754,000 after buying an additional 1,177,862 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2,394.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after acquiring an additional 974,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.08 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $96.70 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

