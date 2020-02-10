Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.81. 574,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,442. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $79.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

