Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,284,000 after buying an additional 488,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,867,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 373,831 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 925,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,603,000 after purchasing an additional 352,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,181,000 after purchasing an additional 339,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.61. 2,399,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.