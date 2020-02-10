Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Purchases 1,287 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $307.52. 2,226,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,027. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $248.22 and a 52 week high of $307.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

