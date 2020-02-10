Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down to $24.02

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.81, but opened at $24.02. Marvell Technology Group shares last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 848,004 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,800. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 183,828 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.