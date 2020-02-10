Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Masonite International accounts for approximately 3.5% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Masonite International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 139.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.
