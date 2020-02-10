Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Masonite International accounts for approximately 3.5% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Masonite International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 139.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 136,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,754. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.43. Masonite International Corp has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

