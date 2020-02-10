MassGrid Market Cap Hits $1.02 Million (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. MassGrid has a market cap of $1.02 million and $74.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MassGrid coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, ChaoEX and CoinEx. Over the last seven days, MassGrid has traded up 102.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,889.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.01 or 0.02260650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.34 or 0.04615432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00755796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00865614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00119704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00026294 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00707602 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MassGrid Profile

MassGrid (MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,950,617 coins and its circulating supply is 76,559,317 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid . The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, QBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

