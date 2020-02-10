Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $541,640.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $541,640.00 and $124,667.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 35.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.08 or 0.02246202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00114487 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.