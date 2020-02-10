Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 196 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $36,258,315. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.37. 1,747,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,656. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

