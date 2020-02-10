Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $415,652,000 after buying an additional 113,056 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,360 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,735,000 after buying an additional 50,485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $160,239,000 after buying an additional 24,074 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

QCOM stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.89. 5,034,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,294,696. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.92. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

