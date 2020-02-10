Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,502,000 after purchasing an additional 125,667 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,226,000 after purchasing an additional 327,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $46,311,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,220.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $407,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,743,103.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $88.78 and a 1-year high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.32%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

