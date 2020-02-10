Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 465 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.78. 27,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,183. Zscaler Inc has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $41,689.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $46,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,399.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,187 shares of company stock valued at $13,532,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.